Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    WHO director-general: Some states don't comply with UN Charter

    Foreign policy
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 18:13
    WHO director-general: Some states don't comply with UN Charter

    Some member states of the United Nations (UN) do not comply with the regulations, said the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during a panel held within the framework of the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

    According to him, since the establishment of the UN, many agreements have been reached for a safer world. In the field of healthcare, many diseases have been eliminated, and a common front has been created across countries:

    "The WHO has worked to keep the world safer. States remain committed to multilateralism. However, the rules are changing. These changes must also take place in the UN. But some working methods still remain in the Second World War era, in the old rules."

    According to the WHO head, some member states do not comply with the UN Charter, and in this regard, reforms must be carried out: "There are some events that know no borders, for example, climate change, pandemics. If we do not comply with the rules, then disasters may await us."

    Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Global Baku Forum World Health Organization (WHO)
    ÜST-nin baş direktoru: Bəzi dövlətlər BMT nizamnaməsinə riayət etmirlər
    Гебрейесус заявил о необходимости реформы ООН

    Latest News

    18:53

    Binali Yildirim: UN fails to deliver results in resolving recent global wars and uprisings

    Foreign policy
    18:41

    Azerbaijan payment market transactions reach nearly 63B manats in 2025

    Finance
    18:24

    Trump: Stopping Iran from having nuclear weapons priority over rising oil profits

    Other countries
    18:13

    WHO director-general: Some states don't comply with UN Charter

    Foreign policy
    17:56

    Iran's new Supreme Leader: 'We prevented attempts to divide country'

    Region
    17:54

    Ali Asadov meets with President of Timor-Leste in Baku

    Domestic policy
    17:42
    Photo

    Crisis of multilateralism highlighted at XIII Global Baku Forum

    Foreign policy
    17:33

    CBA: Non-cash payments in Azerbaijan approached AZN100 billion in 2025

    Finance
    17:26

    Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker and TURKPA Secretary General discuss cooperation

    Region
    All News Feed