Some member states of the United Nations (UN) do not comply with the regulations, said the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during a panel held within the framework of the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

According to him, since the establishment of the UN, many agreements have been reached for a safer world. In the field of healthcare, many diseases have been eliminated, and a common front has been created across countries:

"The WHO has worked to keep the world safer. States remain committed to multilateralism. However, the rules are changing. These changes must also take place in the UN. But some working methods still remain in the Second World War era, in the old rules."

According to the WHO head, some member states do not comply with the UN Charter, and in this regard, reforms must be carried out: "There are some events that know no borders, for example, climate change, pandemics. If we do not comply with the rules, then disasters may await us."