Binali Yildirim: UN fails to deliver results in resolving recent global wars and uprisings

The UN has not been able to produce successful results in resolving wars and uprisings occurring in the world in recent years, said Binali Yildirim, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), during a panel held within the framework of the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

According to him, the current situation in today's world is completely different:

"The UN has 194 members, but when we look at the Security Council, we see that there are serious criticisms and objections. Over the years, the UN has carried out very important missions. However, in recent years, it has not been able to achieve success in resolving wars and uprisings."

Yildirim noted that the existing problems within the UN must be resolved so that it can also resolve the problems faced by humanity.