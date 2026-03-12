Global Baku Forum discusses 80-year activity of UN

Discussions on the 80th anniversary of the United Nations were held within the framework of the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

Binali Yildirim, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), spoke at the panel and stated that in recent years, the UN has not been able to deliver successful results in resolving wars and uprisings occurring in the world.

Binali Yildirim noted that existing problems must be eliminated in order to solve the challenges facing humanity.

Miroslav Lajčák, President of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly, said that the UN's activity has weakened since its establishment:

A strong agenda must be established. Security is not just about war; there are also development issues involved, he said, emphasizing that attention must be paid to matters important for the entire world within the UN framework.

Srgjan Kerim, President of the 62nd session of the UN General Assembly and former Foreign Minister of North Macedonia, noted in his speech that increasing coherence within the UN system is a strategic necessity for carrying out deep reforms in the organization.

Volkan Bozkir, former President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly and Türkiye's former Minister for European Union Affairs, noted that renouncing nuclear weapons is a major step for the world.

"We must be strong against the ongoing processes. The world needs strong politicians, leaders. If there were no other organization, then we would need the UN."

Pedro Manuel Moreno, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, added in turn that the UN and the UN Security Council have undergone reforms:

"However, resources have now decreased. Compared to 2025, the Organization's budget has decreased by 25%. We can turn the UN into a productive organization even years from now."

Tomas Lamanauskas, Deputy Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union, believes that the UN has done certain work for the development of the technological environment.

"We will try to convey the challenges related to artificial intelligence and technological tools to UN members."

In his opinion, the UN's finances should be re-analyzed.