Azerbaijan payment market transactions reach nearly 63B manats in 2025
Finance
- 12 March, 2026
- 18:41
In 2025, Azerbaijan's payment market participants carried out transactions worth 62.8 billion manats ($36.9 billion), Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
According to the CBA, 19.7 billion manats ($11.6 billion) of this accounted for payments related to electronic money issuance, while 43.1 billion manats ($25.4 billion) accounted for payments not related to electronic money issuance.
During the year, the regulatory body issued relevant licenses to three electronic money organizations, two payment organizations, and one operator. By the end of last year, 17 electronic money organizations, nine payment organizations, and two operators were active in the payment market.
Latest News
18:53
Bineli Yildirim: UN fails to deliver results in resolving recent global wars and uprisingsForeign policy
18:41
Azerbaijan payment market transactions reach nearly 63B manats in 2025Finance
18:24
Trump: Stopping Iran from having nuclear weapons priority over rising oil profitsOther countries
18:13
WHO director-general: Some states don't comply with UN CharterForeign policy
17:56
Iran's new Supreme Leader: 'We prevented attempts to divide country'Region
17:54
Ali Asadov meets with President of Timor-Leste in BakuDomestic policy
17:42
Photo
Crisis of multilateralism highlighted at XIII Global Baku ForumForeign policy
17:33
CBA: Non-cash payments in Azerbaijan approached AZN100 billion in 2025Finance
17:26