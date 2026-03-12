Azerbaijan payment market transactions reach nearly 63B manats in 2025

In 2025, Azerbaijan's payment market participants carried out transactions worth 62.8 billion manats ($36.9 billion), Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the CBA, 19.7 billion manats ($11.6 billion) of this accounted for payments related to electronic money issuance, while 43.1 billion manats ($25.4 billion) accounted for payments not related to electronic money issuance.

During the year, the regulatory body issued relevant licenses to three electronic money organizations, two payment organizations, and one operator. By the end of last year, 17 electronic money organizations, nine payment organizations, and two operators were active in the payment market.