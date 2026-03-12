Global Baku Forum kicks off

The XIII Global Baku Forum has opened in Baku under the theme "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition."

According to Report, the opening ceremony is being held at the Gulistan Palace.

The Global Baku Forum has long been considered an important platform for discussing global issues, fostering political dialogue, and strengthening international cooperation.

The international event is organized by the International Nizami Ganjavi Center. Around 400 participants from various countries, including high-ranking politicians, are expected to attend.

The forum aims to promote dialogue and cooperation in order to find solutions to pressing global challenges.

The event will continue until March 14.

It is noteworthy that the Global Baku Forum has been held in Azerbaijan since 2013. Each year, representatives from different countries discuss world developments, global security, balance of power, international law, and other relevant topics.