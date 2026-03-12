Trump: Stopping Iran from having nuclear weapons priority over rising oil profits

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that rising oil prices mean greater profits for the United States, but his priority is stopping Iran from having nuclear weapons, Report informs.

"The United States is the largest Oil Producer in the World, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money. BUT, of far greater interest and importance to me, as President, is stopping an evil Empire, Iran, from having Nuclear Weapons, and destroying the Middle East and, indeed, the World," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The US president further reiterated that he "won't ever let that happen!"