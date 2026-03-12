Trump: Stopping Iran from having nuclear weapons priority over rising oil profits

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that rising oil prices mean greater profits for the United States, but his priority is stopping Iran from having nuclear weapons, Report informs.

    "The United States is the largest Oil Producer in the World, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money. BUT, of far greater interest and importance to me, as President, is stopping an evil Empire, Iran, from having Nuclear Weapons, and destroying the Middle East and, indeed, the World," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

    The US president further reiterated that he "won't ever let that happen!"

    Donald Trump Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Tramp İrana qarşı birgə əməliyyatın məqsədini açıqlayıb
    Трамп вновь увязал действия против Ирана с предотвращением ядерной угрозы

