    Ali Asadov meets with President of Timor-Leste in Baku

    Domestic policy
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 17:54
    Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with visiting President of Timor-Leste, José Ramos-Horta, Report informs, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

    The sides stressed the significance of President Ramos-Horta's participation in the XIII Global Baku Forum.

    The parties underlined the importance of effective cooperation between Azerbaijan and Timor-Leste within international organizations, particularly the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement.

    The leaders also discussed prospects for expanding bilateral ties across multiple sectors.

    Ali Asadov José Ramos-Horta
    Əli Əsədov Timor-Leste Prezidenti ilə görüşüb
    Али Асадов встретился с президентом Тимор-Лесте

