Ali Asadov meets with President of Timor-Leste in Baku

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with visiting President of Timor-Leste, José Ramos-Horta, Report informs, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

The sides stressed the significance of President Ramos-Horta's participation in the XIII Global Baku Forum.

The parties underlined the importance of effective cooperation between Azerbaijan and Timor-Leste within international organizations, particularly the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement.

The leaders also discussed prospects for expanding bilateral ties across multiple sectors.