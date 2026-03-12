Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Crisis of multilateralism highlighted at XIII Global Baku Forum

    Foreign policy
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 17:42
    Crisis of multilateralism highlighted at XIII Global Baku Forum

    A panel on crisis of multilateralism was held as part of the XIII Global Baku Forum, according to Report.

    Vaira Vike-Freiberga, co-chair of the International Center of Nizami Ganjavi and former President of Latvia, emphasized that the world is not made up solely of wealthy nations.

    "Every country should have the opportunity to express its views on its own future," she said.

    Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, former President of Croatia, noted that global rules are not being properly applied.

    "Rules imposed on both small and large states must be respected. Currently, I do not have high hopes for the situation in the world to improve. That is why we need multilateral organizations. Starting at the regional level, all parties must work with the UN," she stated. Grabar-Kitarovic added that the United Nations must openly communicate its positions.

    Maria Fernanda Espinosa, President of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, said multilateralism is facing serious challenges today.

    "We are talking about collective measures within our cooperation: how do we reach consensus to manage our independence and achieve our goals," she said.

    Macky Sall, former President of Senegal, emphasized that despite difficulties, multilateralism remains the best framework for finding solutions.

    "This is where challenges can be addressed. We must act taking into account the problems of nations and states. We need more dialogue to find common solutions. Above all, we must clarify what we want to achieve among peoples. We need a completely new UN, with higher-level representation. The main priority in global cooperation is to ensure a unified approach to peace, security, and development. This is critical to preventing conflicts," he said. Sall also highlighted the need to strengthen ties between the UN and regional organizations.

    Benita Ferrero-Waldner, former Austrian Foreign Minister and ex-European Commissioner for Trade and European Neighbourhood Policy, stressed the importance of forming coalitions on specific issues.

    "Decision-making in the European Union and other organizations takes time. Therefore, it is necessary to build important coalitions on concrete issues," she said.

    Crisis of multilateralism highlighted at XIII Global Baku Forum
    Crisis of multilateralism highlighted at XIII Global Baku Forum
    Crisis of multilateralism highlighted at XIII Global Baku Forum
    Crisis of multilateralism highlighted at XIII Global Baku Forum
    Crisis of multilateralism highlighted at XIII Global Baku Forum
    Crisis of multilateralism highlighted at XIII Global Baku Forum
    Crisis of multilateralism highlighted at XIII Global Baku Forum

    Global Baku Forum
    Photo
    XIII Qlobal Bakı Forumu çərçivəsində çoxtərəfliliyin böhranına həsr olunan panel sessiya keçirilib
    Photo
    На Глобальном Бакинском форуме заявили о кризисе многосторонности

    Latest News

    18:53

    Binali Yildirim: UN fails to deliver results in resolving recent global wars and uprisings

    Foreign policy
    18:41

    Azerbaijan payment market transactions reach nearly 63B manats in 2025

    Finance
    18:24

    Trump: Stopping Iran from having nuclear weapons priority over rising oil profits

    Other countries
    18:13

    WHO director-general: Some states don't comply with UN Charter

    Foreign policy
    17:56

    Iran's new Supreme Leader: 'We prevented attempts to divide country'

    Region
    17:54

    Ali Asadov meets with President of Timor-Leste in Baku

    Domestic policy
    17:42
    Photo

    Crisis of multilateralism highlighted at XIII Global Baku Forum

    Foreign policy
    17:33

    CBA: Non-cash payments in Azerbaijan approached AZN100 billion in 2025

    Finance
    17:26

    Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker and TURKPA Secretary General discuss cooperation

    Region
    All News Feed