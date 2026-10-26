EU, Council of Europe congratulate Student List on its victory in Serbian elections

European Council President António Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset in their posts on X have congratulated the Student List on their victory in the Serbian parliamentary elections, Report informs.

Costa and von der Leyen expressed the EU's readiness to support democratic reforms in Serbia.

"We stand ready to ​support reforms on the rule of law, media freedom, the fight against corruption and strong democratic institutions, and to work together to ‌advance Serbia's ⁠future in the European Union," their posts on X read.

The EU leaders also noted the record-high voter turnout, emphasizing that Serbian citizens actively participated in determining their country's future.

Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset, in turn, welcomed the election results and expressed his readiness to cooperate with the country's new leadership.

"Congratulations to the Student List of Serbia on your electoral result. Serbian citizens have made their democratic choice. We welcome former President Vučić's acceptance of the result and commitment to a peaceful democratic transition. Council of Europe stands ready to work with ​Serbia's democratically elected leadership to ​strengthen human rights, democracy and ⁠the rule of law. Your perseverance, energy and commitment to European principles and Serbia's future have brought you this far. You can count on our support," he wrote.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos also joined the congratulations, highly praising the activity of Serbian voters.

"Dear Serbia, you have made your voice heard! After nearly two years of protests for democracy, the rule of law and the fight against corruption, Serbians turned out in historic numbers. Congratulations to the Student List on your victory! These are the very values at the heart of our European Union. A new chapter can begin for Serbia. The door to the EU is open, and we are ready to move forward together," the European Commissioner emphasized.