Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
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    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Austria on its national holiday

    Foreign policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 10:14
    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Austria on its national holiday

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has congratulated Austria on the occasion of its national holiday, Report informs.

    "Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Austria on the occasion of Austria's National Day! Happy National Day!" the ministry wrote on X.

    Azerbaijan-Austria relations
    Azərbaycan XİN Avstriyanı Milli Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Австрию с национальным праздником
    44 filmi
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