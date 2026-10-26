Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Austria on its national holiday
Foreign policy
- 26 October, 2026
- 10:14
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Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has congratulated Austria on the occasion of its national holiday, Report informs.
"Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Austria on the occasion of Austria's National Day! Happy National Day!" the ministry wrote on X.
Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Austria on the occasion of Austria’s National Day! Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇦🇹 @MFA_Austria https://t.co/BlS4jlqzKh— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 26, 2026
Azərbaycan XİN Avstriyanı Milli Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
МИД Азербайджана поздравил Австрию с национальным праздником
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