World Championships: Three more Azerbaijani wrestlers to begin competition
Individual sports
- 26 October, 2026
- 09:35
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Three more Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers will begin their campaigns today at the World Wrestling Championships 2026 in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana.
According to Report, Nihat Mammadli (63 kg), Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) and Islam Abbasov (87 kg) will take to the mat.
Mammadli will face American wrestler Xavier Johnson in his opening bout. Abbasov will take on Türkiye's Ali Cengiz. Jafarov has received a bye in the first round.
In addition, Murad Ahmadiyev (97 kg) will compete in a repechage match against Austria's Markus Ragginger.
The World Championships will conclude on November 1.
Earlier, Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers Eldeniz Azizli (55 kg) and Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg) won gold medals.
Dünya çempionatı: Azərbaycanın daha üç yunan-Roma güləşçisi mübarizəyə başlayır
Еще три азербайджанских борца греко-римского стиля сегодня выступят на ЧМ в Астане
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