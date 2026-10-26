Underground gas storage facilities in EU 74.62% full

Stay up to date with the top news!

Gas reserves in European underground storage facilities rose to 74.62% compared to October 24, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), Report informs citing Interfax.

This is 14.92 percentage points below the five-year average for this date.

Over the past seven days, average net injections stood at 46 million cubic meters per day, which is 30.5% less than the five-year average.

Natural gas reserve levels in Europe serve as a key indicator for the global gas market. The total capacity of the EU storage system is 110 billion cubic meters of active gas. Collectively, Europe has become the largest importer in the global LNG market.

Gas Infrastructure Europe brings together operators in gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) transportation and storage. Its statistical database has covered the operation of underground natural gas storage infrastructure since 2011, and LNG reception and regasification since 2012.