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    Brazil refuses to be anyone's backyard, re-elected Lula says

    Other countries
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 09:58
    Brazil refuses to be anyone's backyard, re-elected Lula says

    Brazil intends to build relations with other countries on an equal footing and will not allow dependence on the United States, re-elected Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said following his victory in the presidential runoff, Report informs.

    "Our country does not agree to be anyone's backyard," he stressed.

    Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Brazil
    Lula da Silva Braziliyanın ABŞ-nin "arxa bağça"sı olmayacağını bildirib
    Лула да Силва заявил, что Бразилия не станет "задним двором" США
    MiniBoss
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