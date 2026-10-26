Brazil refuses to be anyone's backyard, re-elected Lula says
Other countries
- 26 October, 2026
- 09:58
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Brazil intends to build relations with other countries on an equal footing and will not allow dependence on the United States, re-elected Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said following his victory in the presidential runoff, Report informs.
"Our country does not agree to be anyone's backyard," he stressed.
Lula da Silva Braziliyanın ABŞ-nin "arxa bağça"sı olmayacağını bildirib
Лула да Силва заявил, что Бразилия не станет "задним двором" США
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