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    FIFA President praises Azerbaijani football after Sabah-Qarabag match

    Football
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 10:17
    FIFA President praises Azerbaijani football after Sabah-Qarabag match

    Sabah and Qarabag shared the points in a competitive match in Baku, showing how great Azerbaijani football is, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a post on Instagram, Report informs.

    Infantino noted that he watched the Matchweek 9 Misli Premier League game from the stands.

    "In a competitive match in Baku, Sabah and Qarabag shared the points, showing how great Azerbaijani football is. I was delighted to be alongside Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, AFFA President Rovshan Najaf, FIFA Council member and President of the Djibouti Football Association Souleiman Hassan Waberi, FIFA members of the administrative board Johanna Wood and Rodolfo Villalobos, Sabah President Magsud Adigozalov and other guests. I thank both clubs and all the fans for creating such a wonderful atmosphere and once again proving how football unites people and brings joy," he said.

    The Sabah-Qarabag match, played at Sabah Arena in Mardakan yesterday, ended in a goalless draw.

    Gianni Infantino International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) Azerbaijani football Sabah FK Qarabag FK
    İnfantino: "Sabah" və "Qarabağ" Azərbaycan futbolunun nə qədər möhtəşəm olduğunu nümayiş etdirdilər"
    Инфантино: "Сабах" и "Карабах" продемонстрировали великолепие азербайджанского футбола
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