Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Iran's new Supreme Leader: 'We prevented attempts to divide country'

    Region
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 17:56
    Iran's new Supreme Leader: 'We prevented attempts to divide country'

    Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, declared that attempts by foreign powers to divide Iran have been thwarted, Report informs.

    He made the remark in his first address to the Iranian nation.

    Khamenei also spoke about the Strait of Hormuz: "The closure of the Strait of Hormuz must definitely be used as a tool of pressure."

    The supreme leader stated that while he believes in friendship with neighboring countries, US military bases in the region must be shut down: "If the bases are not closed, attacks against them will continue."

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several senior officials were killed. On March 8, Iran's Assembly of Experts elected Ali Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as the country's new supreme leader.

    Mojtaba Khamenei US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İranın yeni ali rəhbəri: Ölkəni parçalamaq cəhdlərinin qarşısını aldıq
    Моджтаба Хаменеи: Нужно использовать закрытие Ормузского пролива как рычаг давления

    Latest News

    18:53

    Binali Yildirim: UN fails to deliver results in resolving recent global wars and uprisings

    Foreign policy
    18:41

    Azerbaijan payment market transactions reach nearly 63B manats in 2025

    Finance
    18:24

    Trump: Stopping Iran from having nuclear weapons priority over rising oil profits

    Other countries
    18:13

    WHO director-general: Some states don't comply with UN Charter

    Foreign policy
    17:56

    Iran's new Supreme Leader: 'We prevented attempts to divide country'

    Region
    17:54

    Ali Asadov meets with President of Timor-Leste in Baku

    Domestic policy
    17:42
    Photo

    Crisis of multilateralism highlighted at XIII Global Baku Forum

    Foreign policy
    17:33

    CBA: Non-cash payments in Azerbaijan approached AZN100 billion in 2025

    Finance
    17:26

    Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker and TURKPA Secretary General discuss cooperation

    Region
    All News Feed