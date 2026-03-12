Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, declared that attempts by foreign powers to divide Iran have been thwarted, Report informs.

He made the remark in his first address to the Iranian nation.

Khamenei also spoke about the Strait of Hormuz: "The closure of the Strait of Hormuz must definitely be used as a tool of pressure."

The supreme leader stated that while he believes in friendship with neighboring countries, US military bases in the region must be shut down: "If the bases are not closed, attacks against them will continue."

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several senior officials were killed. On March 8, Iran's Assembly of Experts elected Ali Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as the country's new supreme leader.