    Azerbaijan to unveil postage stamp marking 30th anniversary of National Paralympic Committee

    Individual sports
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 12:37
    Azerbaijan to unveil postage stamp marking 30th anniversary of National Paralympic Committee

    Azerbaijan will present a special postage stamp dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan (NPC).

    Shahin Kazimzada, adviser to the president of the NPC, told Report that the presentation of the commemorative stamp is planned as part of the anniversary celebrations.

    "A presentation of a special postage stamp dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the National Paralympic Committee is scheduled. Masterclasses featuring Paralympic medalists, as well as their meetings with school and university students, are also planned. In addition, the committee's new official website will be unveiled. Information about the dates and other events will be communicated to the media and the public in due course," Kazimzada said.

    He recalled that the committee was established in 1996.

    "Our Paralympians are an integral part of Azerbaijani sport. Throughout the anniversary year, the committee will implement a number of initiatives. For example, the public has already been presented with the committee's new logo and the special 30th anniversary emblem. They have been officially approved by the International Paralympic Committee," the adviser added.

    The 30th anniversary of the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan will be marked in 2026.

