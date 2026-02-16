Number of enterprises with Azerbaijani capital in Uzbekistan reaches 368

As many as 368 enterprises with Azerbaijani capital were operating in Uzbekistan as of February 1, 2026, Report informs referring to the National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

According to the agency, 63 of these companies are joint ventures, and 305 are registered as foreign.

The largest number of companies with Azerbaijani capital are concentrated in trade (139). Fifty companies operate in industry, and 43 in construction.

Twenty-five companies operate in the information and communications sector, and 11 in healthcare and social services. Nine companies each operate in transportation and storage, as well as accommodation and food services.

Three companies operate in agriculture, forestry, and fisheries, while another 79 companies operate in other sectors of the economy.