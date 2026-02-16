Azerbaijan sees strong potential for business ties with UAE

There is significant potential to expand business relations between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Yusif Abdullayev, said at the Azerbaijan–UAE business roundtable on food and agriculture held in Baku, Report informs.

According to Abdullayev, favorable opportunities exist to deepen cooperation, particularly in the food industry and agricultural sectors, where both countries possess complementary strengths and growing market demand.

He noted that the event brought together large delegations from both sides, reflecting strong mutual interest in strengthening trade and investment partnerships.

"A number of companies and a 25-member delegation have arrived from the UAE, while 16 companies and more than 20 participants are representing Azerbaijan at the meeting," Abdullayev stated, emphasizing the importance of direct dialogue between business communities.

The roundtable is aimed at identifying new areas of collaboration, facilitating partnerships between companies, and promoting bilateral trade in food production and agricultural products.