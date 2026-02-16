Documentary premiere highlights Azerbaijan–Israel ties

The presentation ceremony of the documentary film "Tradition Through the Centuries" was held in Israel through the joint organization of the Embassy of Azerbaijan and the Sholumi Cultural Center, Report informs, citing the embassy.

Speaking at the event in Tel Aviv, Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the State of Israel, Mukhtar Mammadov, expressed satisfaction that relations between the Israeli and Azerbaijani peoples, rooted in centuries-old friendship and mutual respect, have in recent years risen to the level of strategic partnership.

He voiced confidence that the film by Rufat Asadov would make a meaningful contribution to further strengthening ties between the two countries and their peoples.

Director Rufat Asadov noted that Azerbaijan has for centuries served as a meeting point of Eastern and Western cultures and diverse civilizations, emphasizing that traditions of multiculturalism and tolerance have long flourished in the country and are reflected in the documentary.

Another screening of the film was organized in Jerusalem by the Azerbaijan–Israel International Association and the Sholumi Cultural Center, bringing together representatives of various communities of the city.

The documentary focuses on the creative work of carpet artist and collector Albert Rafiyev, a researcher of the cultural heritage of Mountain Jews.

Originally from the Red Settlement of Azerbaijan's Guba district, the protagonist combines Azerbaijani and Jewish cultural elements in his artistic work, portraying Azerbaijan as a country where different peoples and religions have historically lived in peace and where traditions of multiculturalism and tolerance remain strong.

The film has already received screening proposals from the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Russia and several other countries.

Directed by Rufat Asadov and produced by Shaul Siman-Tov, the documentary is a joint production of Azerbaijani and Israeli filmmakers.