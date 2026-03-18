IRGC orders evacuations in 3 Persian Gulf countries after attacks on gas installations

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has issued an urgent evacuation order for people living near key energy‑production facilities in three Persian Gulf Arab states after attacks on gas‑processing installations in southern Iran, Report informs via Press TV.

The IRGC warning said five complexes, two refineries, two petrochemical complexes, and a gas field in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have become now legitimate targets for Iranian retaliation.

The IRGC urged citizens, residents, and workers in the vicinity of these facilities to evacuate immediately to protect their lives.

The facilities named in the warning were SAMREF Refinery and Jubail Petrochemical Complex in Saudi Arabia, the Al‑Hosn Gas Field in the UAE and Al‑Mesaieed Holding and Petrochemical Complex, as well as Phases 1 and 2 of Ras Laffan Refinery in Qatar.

Authorities in the Iranian Oil Ministry said on Wednesday that US-Israeli airstrikes targeted parts of the refining installations in Asaluyeh, a coastal city that processes a bulk of the natural gas from South Pars, the world's largest gas field, located on the maritime border between Iran and Qatar in the Persian Gulf.