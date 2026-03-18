'Bring Paper - Take a Book' project launched in Baku

A social and environmental project titled "Bring Paper – Take a Book" was launched at Baku European Lyceum on the occasion of Global Recycling Day on March 18.

Within the framework of the event, students brought paper waste from their homes that they no longer needed and received new books in exchange.

The collected paper waste was sent for recycling to Tamiz Shahar OJSC. The project, which aims to promote recycling culture, increase environmental awareness, and strengthen interest in reading, was met with great interest by participants. The initiative, expected to make an important contribution to fostering environmental responsibility and developing reading habits, is planned to be held regularly at various educational institutions, book fairs, and other venues on environmental calendar days.

The project is organized by Tamiz Shahar OJSC and Baku European Lyceum, with the support of the Azerbaijan Publishers Association, Global Media Group, Global Management, Bravo Supermarket, Smart Waste LLC, Chapar Poliqrafiya, Gilavar Photo Club, EcoHub, and the Azerbaijan Journalists Network Public Union.