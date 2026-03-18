Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    UAE warns targeting of energy facilities linked to South Pars poses threat to global energy security

    Other countries
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 20:58
    UAE warns targeting of energy facilities linked to South Pars poses threat to global energy security

    The United Arab Emirates has warned that targeting energy facilities linked to Iran's South Pars gas field constitutes a serious escalation and poses a direct threat to global energy security, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Report informs referring to the Arabian Business.

    In a statement issued on Wednesday, the UAE said attacks on energy infrastructure associated with the South Pars field in southern Iran, which extends into Qatar's North Field, represent a "dangerous escalation."

    The ministry said such actions threaten not only global energy supplies but also regional stability and security.

    "The targeting of energy infrastructure constitutes a direct threat to global energy security, as well as to the security and stability of the region and its peoples," the statement said.

    It added that such attacks carry serious environmental consequences and expose civilian populations, maritime navigation, and vital industrial and civilian facilities to direct risks.

    The UAE stressed the need to avoid targeting critical infrastructure under any circumstances and reiterated the importance of adhering to international law.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    ОАЭ назвали удар по месторождению Южный Парс "опасной эскалацией"

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