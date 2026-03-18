Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Remittances from Azerbaijan to Italy grow almost 30%

    Finance
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 20:38
    Remittances from Azerbaijan to Italy grow almost 30%

    In 2025, individual remittances from Azerbaijan to Italy amounted to $7.754 million, Report informs.

    According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), this is a 29.25%, or $1.755 million, increase compared to 2024.

    By the end of the year, the share of remittances to Italy in total remittances from Azerbaijan increased from 1.1% to 1.5%.

    By the end of 2025, the total volume of individual remittances from Azerbaijan to foreign countries amounted to $505.139 million (a 4.1% decrease year-on-year).

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan
    Fiziki şəxslərin Azərbaycandan İtaliyaya pul köçürmələri təxminən 30 % artıb
    Денежные переводы физлиц из Азербайджана в Италию выросли почти на 30%

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