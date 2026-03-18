Remittances from Azerbaijan to Italy grow almost 30%
Finance
- 18 March, 2026
- 20:38
In 2025, individual remittances from Azerbaijan to Italy amounted to $7.754 million, Report informs.
According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), this is a 29.25%, or $1.755 million, increase compared to 2024.
By the end of the year, the share of remittances to Italy in total remittances from Azerbaijan increased from 1.1% to 1.5%.
By the end of 2025, the total volume of individual remittances from Azerbaijan to foreign countries amounted to $505.139 million (a 4.1% decrease year-on-year).
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