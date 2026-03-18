President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq, Report informs with reference to the Communications Directorate of the Turkish Presidential Administration.

The leaders discussed Türkiye–Oman bilateral relations and regional issues.

Erdoğan stated that attacks against Iran, followed by Iran"s strikes on brotherly countries in the region, had put the region in the face of an unprecedented security crisis. He added that attacks against Oman were also unacceptable.

The Turkish president emphasized that Türkiye had not abandoned diplomatic initiatives, including mediation efforts, under the current circumstances and would continue these efforts.

The United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28. As a result, Iran"s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and a number of high-ranking officials were killed. Following this, Iran began carrying out strikes on targets it had identified in Israel, as well as in countries hosting US and allied military bases, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.