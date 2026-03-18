Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Qatar decries Israeli attack on Iranian gas tanks as 'dangerous, irresponsible step'

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    • 18 March, 2026
    • 21:32
    Qatar decries Israeli attack on Iranian gas tanks as 'dangerous, irresponsible step'

    Qatar on Wednesday condemned an Israeli attack on gas facilities linked to Iran's South Pars field, calling it a "dangerous and irresponsible step" amid escalating regional tensions, Report informs via Anadolu Agency.

    Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said in a statement on X that the targeting of facilities tied to the South Pars field-which extends into Qatar's North Field-risked serious consequences.

    "The Israeli targeting of facilities linked to Iran"s South Pars field, an extension of Qatar's North Field, is a dangerous and irresponsible step amid the current military escalation in the region," he said.

    Ansari warned that attacks on energy infrastructure constitute "a threat to global energy security, as well as to the peoples of the region and its environment."

    He reiterated Qatar's position opposing the targeting of vital facilities, urging all parties to exercise restraint, adhere to international law, and pursue de-escalation.

    His remarks came after Iranian media reported a US-Israeli airstrike on gas storage tanks at Iran's South Pars field in the southern city of Asaluyeh on Wednesday, halting production at two refineries with a combined capacity of about 100 million cubic meters per day.

    The US and Israel have continued a joint offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

    Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Qətər İsrailin "Cənubi Pars"a zərbələrini təhlükəli və məsuliyyətsiz addım adlandırıb
    Доха назвала удары Израиля по "Южному Парсу" опасным и безответственным шагом

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