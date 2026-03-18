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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Estonia's direct investment in Azerbaijan's economy grows over 120-fold

    Finance
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 21:13
    Estonia's direct investment in Azerbaijan's economy grows over 120-fold

    In 2025, Estonian foreign direct investment (FDI) in Azerbaijan amounted to $14.985 million, Report informs.

    According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the volume of investments increased 122.82-fold, or $14.863 million, over the year.

    The share of investments from Estonia in total FDI in Azerbaijan is 0.2%.

    In 2025, foreign direct investment in Azerbaijan amounted to $6.595 billion (a 6.4% year-on-year decline), while Azerbaijan invested $2.528 billion abroad (a 43.4% increase).

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan Foreign direct investment
    Estoniyanın Azərbaycana birbaşa investisiyalarının həcmi 120 dəfədən çox artıb
    Объем прямых инвестиций Эстонии в экономику Азербайджана вырос более чем в 120 раз

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