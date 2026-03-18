In 2025, Estonian foreign direct investment (FDI) in Azerbaijan amounted to $14.985 million, Report informs.

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the volume of investments increased 122.82-fold, or $14.863 million, over the year.

The share of investments from Estonia in total FDI in Azerbaijan is 0.2%.

In 2025, foreign direct investment in Azerbaijan amounted to $6.595 billion (a 6.4% year-on-year decline), while Azerbaijan invested $2.528 billion abroad (a 43.4% increase).