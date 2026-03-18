Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Swiss direct investments in Azerbaijan increase fivefold

    Finance
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 19:46
    Swiss direct investments in Azerbaijan increase fivefold

    Switzerland's foreign direct investments (FDI) in the Azerbaijani economy amounted to $326.378 million in 2025.

    Report informs with reference to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) that the volume of investments increased 5.07 times or by $262.009 million year-on-year.

    The share of investments from Switzerland in the total volume of foreign direct investments made in Azerbaijan is 4.9%.

    Azerbaijan invested $37.833 million in the Swiss economy last year (a decrease of 99.94% over the year).

    In 2025, foreign direct investments in the Azerbaijani economy amounted to $6.595 billion (a decrease of 6.4% YoY), while Azerbaijan invested $2.528 billion abroad (an increase of 43.4%).

    Foreign direct investment Azerbaijan's economy
    İsveçrə Azərbaycana birbaşa investisiyaları 5 dəfə artırıb
    Швейцария увеличила прямые инвестиции в Азербайджан в 5 раз

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