Farid Jafarov: Azerbaijan recognized as author of international initiatives

Azerbaijan is known in the region both as a strong state hosting international events and as the author of useful and leading international initiatives, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Culture Farid Jafarov, who participated in a high-level panel on intercultural and interfaith dialogue held at the UN headquarters in New York, hosted by Azerbaijan, told Report.

Jafarov noted that the Baku Process, which serves to build bridges between different cultures and religions, has already evolved from a regional initiative into a global call.

The deputy minister also spoke about the significant attention paid to Azerbaijan at the UN: "This was expected. Our country has long hosted major international events. Hosting COP29, one of the world's largest international events, as well as the World Urban Forum, has further strengthened Azerbaijan's recognition as both a state hosting international events in the region and as the author and promoter of useful and leading international initiatives. That is why such events and presentations are held at the headquarters of international organizations within the framework of partnerships."

According to Jafarov, meetings held during his visit highlighted Azerbaijan's experience and its broad and successful cooperation with the UN in various fields.

"Naturally, the proposals and comments put forward will contribute to the development of the Baku Process's cooperation with leading international organizations," he added.