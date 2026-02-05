Silver prices rise over 10%

Gold and silver prices rose in morning trading, reaching above $4,878.51 and $76 per troy ounce, respectively, Report informs referring to trading data.

Prices fell by 1.53% and 10.86%, respectively.

The decline in prices occurred amid market uncertainty regarding the future monetary policy stance of the US Federal Reserve. Global markets are paying attention to statements by US President Donald Trump regarding possible policy under the new Fed chairman. Trump previously announced that his nominee, Kevin Warsh, intends to lower the key interest rate.