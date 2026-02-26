Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    26 February, 2026
    Embassies of Germany, Japan, Netherlands honor memory of Khojaly tragedy victims

    The embassies of Germany, Japan, and the Netherlands in Azerbaijan have shared posts commemorating the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy, Report informs.

    The diplomatic missions posted this information on their social media accounts.

    The German embassy's post stated: "We respectfully honor the memory of those who perished in Khojaly 34 years ago."

    The Japanese embassy noted: "Today, on the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy, we honor the memory of the victims. The Japanese government opposes all genocides!"

    The Dutch embassy's post stated: "Today, we join the people of Azerbaijan in mourning for all those who perished in Khojaly in 1992."

    Almaniya, Yaponiya və Niderland səfirlikləri Xocalı faciəsi qurbanlarının xatirəsini yad ediblər
    Посольства Германии, Японии и Нидерландов почтили память жертв Ходжалинской трагедии

