Embassies of Germany, Japan, Netherlands honor memory of Khojaly tragedy victims

The embassies of Germany, Japan, and the Netherlands in Azerbaijan have shared posts commemorating the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy, Report informs.

The diplomatic missions posted this information on their social media accounts.

The German embassy's post stated: "We respectfully honor the memory of those who perished in Khojaly 34 years ago."

The Japanese embassy noted: "Today, on the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy, we honor the memory of the victims. The Japanese government opposes all genocides!"

The Dutch embassy's post stated: "Today, we join the people of Azerbaijan in mourning for all those who perished in Khojaly in 1992."