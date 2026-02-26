Embassies of Croatia, France, Slovakia honor memory of Khojaly tragedy victims
Foreign policy
- 26 February, 2026
- 12:41
The embassies of Croatia, France, and Slovakia in Baku have shared a post on their social media accounts commemorating the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy, Report informs.
The French embassy's post stated: "Today, together with the people of Azerbaijan, we honor the memory of the victims of Khojaly."
The Croatian embassy's post stated: "Today, with deep sorrow, we remember the victims of the Khojaly genocide and express our condolences to those who lost loved ones on that tragic night."
The Slovak embassy in Baku also expressed condolences to the people of Azerbaijan on the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy.
Latest News
13:45
Azerbaijan aims to boost trade turnover with Türkiye and GeorgiaBusiness
13:30
Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss trade and energy cooperationFootball
13:23
Embassies of Germany, Japan, Netherlands honor memory of Khojaly tragedy victimsForeign policy
12:53
Photo
Seventh Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye business forum kicks off in KakhetiBusiness
12:41
Embassies of Croatia, France, Slovakia honor memory of Khojaly tragedy victimsForeign policy
12:28
Video
Haber Global airs report on Khojaly anniversaryForeign policy
12:22
Convicted: Key figures behind Khojaly genocide face prison in AzerbaijanIncident
12:16
Slovak gas industry to be represented in Southern Gas Corridor meeting in BakuEnergy
11:52
Photo