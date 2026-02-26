Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Embassies of Croatia, France, Slovakia honor memory of Khojaly tragedy victims

    Foreign policy
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 12:41
    Embassies of Croatia, France, Slovakia honor memory of Khojaly tragedy victims

    The embassies of Croatia, France, and Slovakia in Baku have shared a post on their social media accounts commemorating the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy, Report informs.

    The French embassy's post stated: "Today, together with the people of Azerbaijan, we honor the memory of the victims of Khojaly."

    The Croatian embassy's post stated: "Today, with deep sorrow, we remember the victims of the Khojaly genocide and express our condolences to those who lost loved ones on that tragic night."

    The Slovak embassy in Baku also expressed condolences to the people of Azerbaijan on the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy.

    Croatia France Slovakia Khojaly genocide Azerbaijan
    Xorvatiya, Fransa və Slovakiya səfirlikləri Xocalı faciəsi qurbanlarının xatirəsini yad edib
    Посольства Хорватии, Франции и Словакии почтили память жертв Ходжалинской трагедии

    Latest News

    13:45

    Azerbaijan aims to boost trade turnover with Türkiye and Georgia

    Business
    13:30

    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss trade and energy cooperation

    Football
    13:23

    Embassies of Germany, Japan, Netherlands honor memory of Khojaly tragedy victims

    Foreign policy
    12:53
    Photo

    Seventh Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye business forum kicks off in Kakheti

    Business
    12:41

    Embassies of Croatia, France, Slovakia honor memory of Khojaly tragedy victims

    Foreign policy
    12:28
    Video

    Haber Global airs report on Khojaly anniversary

    Foreign policy
    12:22

    Convicted: Key figures behind Khojaly genocide face prison in Azerbaijan

    Incident
    12:16

    Slovak gas industry to be represented in Southern Gas Corridor meeting in Baku

    Energy
    11:52
    Photo

    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed