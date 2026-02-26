Embassies of Croatia, France, Slovakia honor memory of Khojaly tragedy victims

The embassies of Croatia, France, and Slovakia in Baku have shared a post on their social media accounts commemorating the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy, Report informs.

The French embassy's post stated: "Today, together with the people of Azerbaijan, we honor the memory of the victims of Khojaly."

The Croatian embassy's post stated: "Today, with deep sorrow, we remember the victims of the Khojaly genocide and express our condolences to those who lost loved ones on that tragic night."

The Slovak embassy in Baku also expressed condolences to the people of Azerbaijan on the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy.