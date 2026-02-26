Khojaly genocide must not be forgotten, says Turkish expert

The Khojaly genocide should not be forgotten to prevent it from being repeated, Professor Esma Ozdasli, head of the Ismail Gaspraly Institute of Foreign Policy in Ankara, told Report.

She stressed that forgetting the genocide would be a betrayal of the memory of hundreds of innocent victims: "There is a need for joint collaboration among historians and legal experts from Turkic states. By actively coordinating our research on Khojaly and the countless massacres committed against Turkic peoples, we can promote recognition of these genocides at the international level."

According to Ozdasli, the atrocities committed in Khojaly fully correspond to the definition of "acts of genocide" under the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.