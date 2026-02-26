Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss trade and energy cooperation

    Football
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 13:30
    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss trade and energy cooperation

    Azerbaijan and Georgia have discussed cooperation in trade, energy, transportation, transit, and other sectors, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, Report informs.

    "During the meeting with Mariam Kvrivishvili, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, held within the framework of the Georgia–Azerbaijan–Türkiye Business Forum, we highlighted the diversified Azerbaijan–Georgia economic partnership and the successful cooperation delivered through regional projects," Jabbarov wrote on X.

    They also reviewed prospects for joint activities to further strengthen business ties, as well as priority items on the cooperation agenda in trade, energy, transport, transit, and other sectors.

    Azerbaijan Georgia Mikayil Jabbarov Mariam Kvrivishvili
    Photo
    Azərbaycan Gürcüstanla enerji və tranzit üzrə əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Джаббаров и Квривишвили обсудили сотрудничество в сфере энергетики и транспорта

    Latest News

    13:45

    Azerbaijan aims to boost trade turnover with Türkiye and Georgia

    Business
    13:30

    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss trade and energy cooperation

    Football
    13:23

    Embassies of Germany, Japan, Netherlands honor memory of Khojaly tragedy victims

    Foreign policy
    12:53
    Photo

    Seventh Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye business forum kicks off in Kakheti

    Business
    12:41

    Embassies of Croatia, France, Slovakia honor memory of Khojaly tragedy victims

    Foreign policy
    12:28
    Video

    Haber Global airs report on Khojaly anniversary

    Foreign policy
    12:22

    Convicted: Key figures behind Khojaly genocide face prison in Azerbaijan

    Incident
    12:16

    Slovak gas industry to be represented in Southern Gas Corridor meeting in Baku

    Energy
    11:52
    Photo

    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed