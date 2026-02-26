Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss trade and energy cooperation
26 February, 2026
- 13:30
Azerbaijan and Georgia have discussed cooperation in trade, energy, transportation, transit, and other sectors, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, Report informs.
"During the meeting with Mariam Kvrivishvili, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, held within the framework of the Georgia–Azerbaijan–Türkiye Business Forum, we highlighted the diversified Azerbaijan–Georgia economic partnership and the successful cooperation delivered through regional projects," Jabbarov wrote on X.
They also reviewed prospects for joint activities to further strengthen business ties, as well as priority items on the cooperation agenda in trade, energy, transport, transit, and other sectors.
