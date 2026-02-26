Seventh Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye business forum kicks off in Kakheti

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Business
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 12:53
    The VII Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye Business Forum has opened in the Kakheti region of Georgia, bringing together over 400 representatives from the three countries.

    According to the Georgian bureau of Report, participants include Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan; Mariam Kvriwishvili, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia; Ömer Bolat, Minister of Trade of Türkiye; along with business representatives from the three countries.

    The forum will discuss expanding economic cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, increasing mutual investments, boosting trade turnover, and exploring joint project opportunities. It serves as a key platform to deepen trilateral economic partnerships and strengthen direct ties between business communities.

    Special attention will be given to coordination within the Southern Gas Corridor, development of the Middle Corridor, and transport-logistics initiatives in the region.

    The VI Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye Business Forum was previously held in 2021 in Baku.

    Kaxetidə Azərbaycan–Gürcüstan–Türkiyə Biznes Forumu keçirilir
    В Кахети стартовал VII Азербайджано–Грузино–Турецкий бизнес-форум

