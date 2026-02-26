Mikayil Jabbarov: Azerbaijan continues its course towards peace, development

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 14:03
    Azerbaijan consistently continues its course toward peacebuilding and sustainable economic development, strengthening regional cooperation, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said while speaking at the Azerbaijani-Georgian-Turkish business forum in Kakheti, Report informs.

    In his speech, the minister touched upon regional peace initiatives, the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, and the country's economic development strategy. He recalled that 613 civilians, including 63 children, were killed in Khojaly in 1992, and the fate of 125 remains unknown.

    Jabbarov emphasized that throughout these years, Türkiye has steadfastly supported Azerbaijan and the principle of its territorial integrity.

    The minister also noted that the peacebuilding process has begun in the South Caucasus. According to him, the starting point was the historic documents signed on August 8, 2025, in Washington by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, with US President Donald Trump as witness.

    The minister emphasized the historic partnership between the countries of the region, noting that Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye are united by centuries-old traditions of coexistence and cooperation. He stated that this interaction serves to strengthen stability, economic well-being, and security in the region.

    Furthermore, Jabbarov noted that Azerbaijan's economic indicators and financial stability remain robust. He also emphasized that over the past five years, a significant portion of capital expenditures has been directed toward the restoration and reconstruction of liberated territories.

    In conclusion, the minister confirmed that Azerbaijan will continue to contribute to peace, economic cooperation, and sustainable development in the region.

    Mikayıl Cabbarov: "Azərbaycan sülh quruculuğu və iqtisadi inkişaf kursunu davam etdirir"
    Микаил Джаббаров: Азербайджан продолжает курс на мир и развитие

