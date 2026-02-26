Minister: Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye co-op is model of strategic partnership

Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye cooperation serves as a model of strategic partnership for other countries, Turkish Minister of Trade Omer Bolat stated at the 7th Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye Business Forum held in Georgia's Kakheti region, Report informs.

The minister highlighted the importance of strengthening economic integration among the three countries: "Expanding cooperation in energy, transport, port and airport operations, information technologies, and artificial intelligence is of great significance. The main duty of government officials is to create a favorable environment for business and remove existing barriers in investment and trade."

Bolat added that neighboring countries primarily develop trade relations with close partners: "In this regard, it is crucial to deepen economic integration between Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. Cooperation among the three countries is based not only on neighborhood ties but also on principles of friendship, strategic partnership, and alliance. They act as partners economically and commercially dependent on each other."

He also emphasized that projects such as the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum gas pipeline, and the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway serve to further strengthen economic and energy ties among the regional countries.

"These projects are considered the golden projects of Azerbaijan–Türkiye–Georgia economic cooperation and play a vital role in shaping the economic map of the region," the minister said.