    Business
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 13:45
    Azerbaijan aims to boost trade turnover with Türkiye and Georgia

    Azerbaijan continues to prioritize its partnership with Türkiye and Georgia against the backdrop of expanding economic cooperation, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov stated at the Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye Business Forum held in Georgia's Kakheti region, Report informs.

    Jabbarov highlighted that Türkiye and Georgia are Azerbaijan's main trade and export partners.

    He added that in 2025, Azerbaijan carried out trade operations worth $7 billion with Türkiye and approximately $900 million with Georgia.

    "Türkiye serves as a strategic gateway to the European Union markets. Türkiye's industrial capacity, logistics infrastructure, technological capabilities, and customs integration with the EU create new opportunities for production and supply chains for Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus region," Jabbarov emphasized.

    The minister underlined that Azerbaijan intends to strengthen its position as a production and transit hub in the region.

    According to him, this platform will contribute to the economic development of regional countries and their integration into international markets.

    Azərbaycan Türkiyə və Gürcüstanla ticarət dövriyyəsini artırmağı hədəfləyir
    Джаббаров: Азербайджан нацелен на укрепление экономических связей с Турцией и Грузией

