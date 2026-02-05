Sri Lanka thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian assistance

Azerbaijan's non-resident ambassador to Sri Lanka, Elchin Huseynli, paid a visit to Colombo to attend official events marking Sri Lanka's National Day – Independence Day, according to a statement by the Azerbaijani Embassy to Report.

As part of the visit, Ambassador Huseynli took part in a military parade and an official reception held in the capital. During his stay, he held meetings with Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, as well as Deputy Foreign Minister Arun Hemachandra, Foreign Secretary Aruni Ranaraja, and other senior officials.

The meetings highlighted strong mutual interest in expanding bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Sri Lanka in political, economic and trade relations, energy, tourism, air connectivity, and education. The sides also emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation and exchanges within multilateral frameworks.

Particular attention was given to collaboration during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, as well as in connection with the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum, scheduled to take place in Baku on May 17–22, 2026.

Sri Lankan officials expressed their deep appreciation to the leadership and people of Azerbaijan for providing humanitarian assistance during the recent natural disaster in the country and for offering opportunities for Sri Lankan citizens to participate in Azerbaijan's state-funded education programs.