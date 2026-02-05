Azerbaijan discusses migration cooperation with European countries

Head of the State Migration Service (SMS) of Azerbaijan, Vusal Huseynov, met with Nicolaj Hejberg Petersen, Ambassador for Migration and Conventions of Denmark's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Luca Di Gianfrancesco, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Azerbaijan, the SMS told Report.

During the meeting, Huseynov provided detailed information about Azerbaijan's migration management system, innovations in the field including the Highly Qualified Migrant Portal, the main directions of national legislation, and the overall activities of the SMS.

Nicolaj Petersen, in turn, expressed gratitude for the cordial meeting and emphasized the importance of further steps to strengthen existing cooperation in the field of migration.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest in the migration sphere.