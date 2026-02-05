Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan discusses migration cooperation with European countries

    Foreign policy
    • 05 February, 2026
    • 13:24
    Azerbaijan discusses migration cooperation with European countries

    Head of the State Migration Service (SMS) of Azerbaijan, Vusal Huseynov, met with Nicolaj Hejberg Petersen, Ambassador for Migration and Conventions of Denmark's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Luca Di Gianfrancesco, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Azerbaijan, the SMS told Report.

    During the meeting, Huseynov provided detailed information about Azerbaijan's migration management system, innovations in the field including the Highly Qualified Migrant Portal, the main directions of national legislation, and the overall activities of the SMS.

    Nicolaj Petersen, in turn, expressed gratitude for the cordial meeting and emphasized the importance of further steps to strengthen existing cooperation in the field of migration.

    The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest in the migration sphere.

    Azerbaijan European countries migration State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov Nicolaj Hejberg Petersen Luca Di Gianfrancesco
    Photo
    Azərbaycanın Avropa ölkələri ilə miqrasiya sahəsində əməkdaşlığı müzakirə olunub

    Latest News

    14:36

    US Embassy in Azerbaijan to fast-track visas for FIFA World Cup ticket holders

    Foreign policy
    14:31

    Madat Babayan sentenced to 19 years in prison

    Domestic policy
    14:30

    Azerbaijan reports over 2B manats in tax revenues in January

    Finance
    14:24

    FM: Azerbaijan strengthening its position as key logistics hub in region

    Foreign policy
    14:22

    Arkadi Ghukasyan sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment

    Domestic policy
    14:00

    Rafiyev: Azerbaijan to present its urban development experience at WUF13

    Foreign policy
    13:51

    Bako Sahakyan sentenced to 20 years in prison

    Domestic policy
    13:46

    Bayramov: Azerbaijan does not recognize the independence of Taiwan

    Foreign policy
    13:43

    David Manukyan sentenced to life imprisonment

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed