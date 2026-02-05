Bayramov: Azerbaijan does not recognize the independence of Taiwan

Azerbaijan unequivocally supports the "One China" principle and does not recognize the independence of Taiwan, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in an interview with China's Global Times, according to Report.

"Azerbaijan does not recognize the independence of Taiwan. We were one of the first countries to condemn the so-called elections held in Taiwan in January 2024. Azerbaijan unequivocally supports the 'One China' principle," the Azerbaijani diplomat said.

He noted that Azerbaijan's position on the Taiwan question is clear, consistent, and firmly rooted in the principles of international law.

"Azerbaijan believes that provocations, unilateral steps, or attempts to alter the status quo through external interference only heighten the risk of confrontation and undermine trust in international relations," the Azerbaijani minister said.

He added that in this context, Azerbaijan's support for China on the Taiwan question is a reflection of its broader commitment to international law, sovereign equality of states, as well as the mutual trust underpinning the comprehensive strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China.