EU Ambassador: Covenant of Mayors scheduled in Nakhchivan on February 13
Foreign policy
- 07 February, 2026
- 14:03
The EU ambassador to Azerbaijan, Marijana Kujundžić, announced that a regional Covenant of Mayors event will take place in Nakhchivan on February 13.
According to Report, she also highlighted other upcoming EU initiatives in Azerbaijan, including the Education in Europe exhibition, the European Cuisine festival, and the European Town event.
