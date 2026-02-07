Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    EU Ambassador: Covenant of Mayors scheduled in Nakhchivan on February 13

    The EU ambassador to Azerbaijan, Marijana Kujundžić, announced that a regional Covenant of Mayors event will take place in Nakhchivan on February 13.

    According to Report, she also highlighted other upcoming EU initiatives in Azerbaijan, including the Education in Europe exhibition, the European Cuisine festival, and the European Town event.

    Aİ səfiri: Gələn həftə Naxçıvanda "Merlərin Razılaşması" tədbiri keçiriləcək
    Посол ЕС: 13 февраля в Нахчыване состоится мероприятие "Соглашения мэров"

