    • 07 February, 2026
    Araghci warns of retaliation against US bases in Persian Gulf region

    Iran would respond to any attacks by the United States by targeting US military bases in the Persian Gulf region, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Al Jazeera, Report informs.

    Araghchi stated that Iran does not have the capability to strike US territory directly, but would instead focus on American bases deployed in the region.

    "We are going to target the American forces stationed in the region [in case of a US attack]," the Iranian foreign minister said.

    Əraqçi: ABŞ tərəfindən hücum olarsa, İran onun Fars körfəzindəki bazalarına hücum edəcək
    Арагчи: Иран атакует американские базы в регионе в случае нападения со стороны США

