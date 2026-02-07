Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss Islamabad explosion
Foreign policy
- 07 February, 2026
- 12:33
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar held a phone call following the explosion in Islamabad, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on X.
Bayramov conveyed condolences on behalf of Azerbaijan's President, government, and people, expressing solidarity with Pakistan. Dar strongly condemned the attack and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to combating terrorism. The ministers also discussed regional and international developments of mutual interest and reaffirmed the strong partnership between the two countries.
Latest News
13:57
Araghci warns of retaliation against US bases in Persian Gulf regionRegion
13:41
Azerbaijan imports $256,000 worth of leather goods from Türkiye in JanuaryBusiness
13:31
Photo
Baku hosts EU Youth Intellectual сompetitionForeign policy
13:15
Two vessels collide in Gulf of Finland watersRegion
12:57
Explosion at residential building near Bucharest injures twoOther countries
12:33
Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss Islamabad explosionForeign policy
12:19
Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazada to visit VaticanReligion
12:13
Azerbaijan increases spending on cement, glass, and ceramics from Türkiye by 33%Business
11:57