Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss Islamabad explosion

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar held a phone call following the explosion in Islamabad, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on X.

Bayramov conveyed condolences on behalf of Azerbaijan's President, government, and people, expressing solidarity with Pakistan. Dar strongly condemned the attack and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to combating terrorism. The ministers also discussed regional and international developments of mutual interest and reaffirmed the strong partnership between the two countries.