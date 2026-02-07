Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss Islamabad explosion

    Foreign policy
    • 07 February, 2026
    • 12:33
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar held a phone call following the explosion in Islamabad, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on X.

    Bayramov conveyed condolences on behalf of Azerbaijan's President, government, and people, expressing solidarity with Pakistan. Dar strongly condemned the attack and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to combating terrorism. The ministers also discussed regional and international developments of mutual interest and reaffirmed the strong partnership between the two countries.

    Islamabad explosion Azerbaijan Pakistan
    Azərbaycan və Pakistan XİN başçıları İslamabaddakı partlayışdan sonrakı vəziyyəti müzakirə ediblər
    Главы МИД Азербайджана и Пакистана обсудили угрозу терроризма после взрыва в Исламабаде

