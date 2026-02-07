Azerbaijan imports $256,000 worth of leather goods from Türkiye in January
Business
- 07 February, 2026
- 13:41
In January this year, Azerbaijan imported leather and leather products worth $256,000 from Türkiye, according to the Turkish Exporters Assembly, Report informs.
The figure represents a decline of 68.2%, or about 3.1 times, compared to the same period last year.
During the reporting period, Türkiye's total exports of leather and leather products decreased by 15.4% year-on-year to $107 million.
Germany was the largest importer of Turkish leather and leather products, with imports valued at $9.429 million, down 25.8% compared to a year earlier. Italy followed with $7.723 million, marking an increase of 8.7%, while France imported $7.267 million worth of such products, up 8.2% year-on-year.
