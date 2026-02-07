Azerbaijan imports $256,000 worth of leather goods from Türkiye in January

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Business
    • 07 February, 2026
    • 13:41
    In January this year, Azerbaijan imported leather and leather products worth $256,000 from Türkiye, according to the Turkish Exporters Assembly, Report informs.

    The figure represents a decline of 68.2%, or about 3.1 times, compared to the same period last year.

    During the reporting period, Türkiye's total exports of leather and leather products decreased by 15.4% year-on-year to $107 million.

    Germany was the largest importer of Turkish leather and leather products, with imports valued at $9.429 million, down 25.8% compared to a year earlier. Italy followed with $7.723 million, marking an increase of 8.7%, while France imported $7.267 million worth of such products, up 8.2% year-on-year.

