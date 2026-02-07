Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Explosion at residential building near Bucharest injures two

    Other countries
    • 07 February, 2026
    • 12:57
    Explosion at residential building near Bucharest injures two

    An explosion in a four-story residential building in Căţila, near Bucharest, Romania, on Saturday morning injured two people, Report informs via Digi24.

    No fire broke out, but both victims suffered burns and were treated on-site before being taken to hospital. Forty residents were evacuated, and the building's facade was damaged. The cause of the blast is under investigation, with five fire trucks and two ambulances dispatched to the scene.

    Bucharest explosion residential building
    Недалеко от Бухареста в жилом здании произошел взрыв, два человека пострадали

    Latest News

    13:57

    Araghci warns of retaliation against US bases in Persian Gulf region

    Region
    13:41

    Azerbaijan imports $256,000 worth of leather goods from Türkiye in January

    Business
    13:31
    Photo

    Baku hosts EU Youth Intellectual сompetition

    Foreign policy
    13:15

    Two vessels collide in Gulf of Finland waters

    Region
    12:57

    Explosion at residential building near Bucharest injures two

    Other countries
    12:33

    Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss Islamabad explosion

    Foreign policy
    12:19

    Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazada to visit Vatican

    Religion
    12:13

    Azerbaijan increases spending on cement, glass, and ceramics from Türkiye by 33%

    Business
    11:57

    Azerbaijan sets conditions for pilot building energy efficiency project

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed