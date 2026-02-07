Explosion at residential building near Bucharest injures two
Other countries
- 07 February, 2026
- 12:57
An explosion in a four-story residential building in Căţila, near Bucharest, Romania, on Saturday morning injured two people, Report informs via Digi24.
No fire broke out, but both victims suffered burns and were treated on-site before being taken to hospital. Forty residents were evacuated, and the building's facade was damaged. The cause of the blast is under investigation, with five fire trucks and two ambulances dispatched to the scene.
