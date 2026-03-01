Bangladesh, Qatar, and Pakistani citizens evacuated via Azerbaijan

Three citizens of Bangladesh, three citizens of Qatar, and one citizen of Pakistan were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan through the Astara border crossing due to the situation in the country.

According to Report, Azerbaijan provided the necessary conditions for their safe passage.

It was also noted that the evacuation of four members of Jordan's diplomatic mission is being carried out.

Earlier, citizens of Tajikistan, Italy, and diplomats from Saudi Arabia were evacuated to Azerbaijan.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking cities with air raids. In response, Iran fired rockets into Israeli territory and attacked Gulf countries hosting US military bases. Due to the situation in the Middle East, some regional states temporarily closed their airspace.