Aykhan Hajizada: One Azerbaijani citizen injured during escalation in Middle East
Region
- 01 March, 2026
- 14:08
One Azerbaijani citizen was injured during the escalation in the Middle East, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in response to a question from local media about the state of Azerbaijani citizens amid the military escalation in the region, Report informs.
"In accordance with requests from our citizens, diplomatic missions are providing the necessary support.
Currently, only one Azerbaijani citizen has been injured. He is receiving appropriate assistance from the diplomatic mission, and his condition is assessed as normal," he noted.
Latest News
15:08
Photo
53 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from IranRegion
14:44
Photo
Bangladesh, Qatar, and Pakistani citizens evacuated via AzerbaijanRegion
14:38
Alireza Arafi joins Iran's Leadership CouncilRegion
14:33
Jordan ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for evacuation supportForeign policy
14:31
Photo
Chinese citizens evacuated from Iran to AzerbaijanRegion
14:08
Aykhan Hajizada: One Azerbaijani citizen injured during escalation in Middle EastRegion
13:49
Larijani: Iran to launch strong strike on US, Israel todayRegion
13:16
Assembly of Experts to elect Iran's new Supreme LeaderRegion
13:06