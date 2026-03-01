Aykhan Hajizada: One Azerbaijani citizen injured during escalation in Middle East

One Azerbaijani citizen was injured during the escalation in the Middle East, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in response to a question from local media about the state of Azerbaijani citizens amid the military escalation in the region, Report informs.

"In accordance with requests from our citizens, diplomatic missions are providing the necessary support.

Currently, only one Azerbaijani citizen has been injured. He is receiving appropriate assistance from the diplomatic mission, and his condition is assessed as normal," he noted.