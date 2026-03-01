Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Aykhan Hajizada: One Azerbaijani citizen injured during escalation in Middle East

    Region
    • 01 March, 2026
    • 14:08
    Aykhan Hajizada: One Azerbaijani citizen injured during escalation in Middle East

    One Azerbaijani citizen was injured during the escalation in the Middle East, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in response to a question from local media about the state of Azerbaijani citizens amid the military escalation in the region, Report informs.

    "In accordance with requests from our citizens, diplomatic missions are providing the necessary support.

    Currently, only one Azerbaijani citizen has been injured. He is receiving appropriate assistance from the diplomatic mission, and his condition is assessed as normal," he noted.

    Aykhan Hajizada Iranian strikes Azerbaijan
    Ayxan Hacızadə: Yaxın Şərqdə hərbi əməliyyatlarda bir Azərbaycan vətəndaşı xəsarət alıb
    Айхан Гаджизаде: Во время эскалации на Ближнем Востоке пострадал один гражданин Азербайджана

    Latest News

    15:08
    Photo

    53 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Iran

    Region
    14:44
    Photo

    Bangladesh, Qatar, and Pakistani citizens evacuated via Azerbaijan

    Region
    14:38

    Alireza Arafi joins Iran's Leadership Council

    Region
    14:33

    Jordan ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for evacuation support

    Foreign policy
    14:31
    Photo

    Chinese citizens evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Region
    14:08

    Aykhan Hajizada: One Azerbaijani citizen injured during escalation in Middle East

    Region
    13:49

    Larijani: Iran to launch strong strike on US, Israel today

    Region
    13:16

    Assembly of Experts to elect Iran's new Supreme Leader

    Region
    13:06

    10 killed in shooting near US Consulate in Pakistan's Karachi

    Other countries
    All News Feed