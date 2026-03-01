53 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Iran

Evacuations of Azerbaijani and foreign nationals from Iran through the Astara border crossing continue.

According to Report, between 8:00 a.m. (GMT+4) on February 28 and 2:00 p.m. on March 1, a total of 53 Azerbaijani citizens were evacuated from Iran.

Additionally, safe passage was provided for 18 citizens of Saudi Arabia, 5 citizens of Tajikistan, 4 citizens of Jordan, 3 citizens of Qatar, and 1 citizen of Italy.

It was also noted that more than 10 Chinese citizens are expected to be evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan, with three already having crossed.