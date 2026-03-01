Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    53 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Iran

    Region
    • 01 March, 2026
    • 15:08
    53 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Iran

    Evacuations of Azerbaijani and foreign nationals from Iran through the Astara border crossing continue.

    According to Report, between 8:00 a.m. (GMT+4) on February 28 and 2:00 p.m. on March 1, a total of 53 Azerbaijani citizens were evacuated from Iran.

    Additionally, safe passage was provided for 18 citizens of Saudi Arabia, 5 citizens of Tajikistan, 4 citizens of Jordan, 3 citizens of Qatar, and 1 citizen of Italy.

    It was also noted that more than 10 Chinese citizens are expected to be evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan, with three already having crossed.

    53 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Iran
    53 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Iran
    53 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Iran
    53 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Iran
    53 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Iran
    53 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Iran
    53 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Iran
    53 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Iran
    53 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Iran
    53 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Iran

    Azerbaijani citizens evacuation Iran
    Photo
    Video
    Azərbaycanın 53 vətəndaşı İrandan təxliyə edilib
    Photo
    Video
    С 28 февраля из Ирана эвакуированы 53 гражданина Азербайджана

    Latest News

    16:37

    Oil tanker attacked near coast of Oman

    Other countries
    16:28

    Iranian president says revenge is country's "right and duty"

    Region
    16:24

    IDF says 40 Iranian commanders killed in opening strikes

    Other countries
    16:10

    Rezaee: Iran to continue operations until Khamenei avenged

    Region
    15:50
    Photo

    Citizens of 8 countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan last hour

    Region
    15:38

    Azerbaijani FM condoles Iranian FM on Khamenei, civilian deaths

    Foreign policy
    15:08
    Photo

    53 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Iran

    Region
    14:38

    Alireza Arafi joins Iran's Leadership Council

    Region
    14:33

    Jordan ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for evacuation support

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed