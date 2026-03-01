10 killed in shooting near US Consulate in Pakistan's Karachi
Other countries
- 01 March, 2026
- 13:06
At least ten people were killed in a shooting near the US consulate in Karachi, Pakistan, Report informs, via Fars News Agency.
Latest News
13:16
Assembly of Experts to elect Iran's new Supreme LeaderRegion
13:06
10 killed in shooting near US Consulate in Pakistan's KarachiOther countries
12:47
Iran bombs US bases in Gulf states and Iraqi KurdistanRegion
12:30
Azerbaijani MFA: Embassies, consulates in Middle East in intensified modeForeign policy
11:41
Names of senior officials killed in Iran revealedRegion
11:13
Photo
30 Azerbaijanis, 1 Italian citizen evacuated from IranRegion
11:02
MFA: No Uzbek citizens injured in Iran strikesOther countries
10:40
Ali Larijani: Iran soon to elect new supreme leaderRegion
10:26