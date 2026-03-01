Larijani: Iran to launch strong strike on US, Israel today
01 March, 2026
- 13:49
On March 1, Iran will launch airstrikes against US and Israeli positions, Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's National Security Council, wrote on X, Report informs.
"Yesterday Iran fired missiles at the United States and Israel, and they did hurt. Today we will hit them with a force that they have never experienced before," reads the post.
YESTERDAY IRAN FIRED MISSILES AT THE UNITED STATES AND ISRAEL, AND THEY DID HURT. TODAY WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT THEY HAVE NEVER EXPERIENCED BEFORE.— Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) March 1, 2026
