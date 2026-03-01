Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Larijani: Iran to launch strong strike on US, Israel today

    Region
    • 01 March, 2026
    • 13:49
    Larijani: Iran to launch strong strike on US, Israel today

    On March 1, Iran will launch airstrikes against US and Israeli positions, Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's National Security Council, wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Yesterday Iran fired missiles at the United States and Israel, and they did hurt. Today we will hit them with a force that they have never experienced before," reads the post.

    Iran airstrikes Israel United States Ali Larijani
    Laricani: Bu gün ABŞ və İsrailə güclü zərbə endirəcəyik
    Лариджани пообещал нанести мощный удар по позициям США и Израиля

